Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

JPM opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $618.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $142.79 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

