Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 912.74 ($11.84) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.45). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 941 ($12.20), with a volume of 90,296 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.97) to GBX 1,050 ($13.62) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,105 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 910.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 912.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £839.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,845.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

See Also

