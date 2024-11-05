H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$10.67. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 258,741 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.35.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.