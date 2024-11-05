H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$10.67. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 258,741 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.35.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68.

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.