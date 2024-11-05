Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.59. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

