Human Investing LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.1% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 367,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,476,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $142.79 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.18. The firm has a market cap of $618.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.