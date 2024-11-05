Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.95.

Humana Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $255.55 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

