Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $156.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra set a $155.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %

H stock opened at $143.07 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $102.62 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

