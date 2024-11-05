Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

