Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,646 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

IRT stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

