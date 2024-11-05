indie Semiconductor (INDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $665.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INDI. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

