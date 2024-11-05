Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $49.57. 2,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

