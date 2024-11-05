Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Stock Position Trimmed by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 819,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 568,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 280,316 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,414,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 129,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $762.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

