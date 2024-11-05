Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MKC opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

