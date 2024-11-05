Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1 %

UNM opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unum Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

