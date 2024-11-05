International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,311 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6,109.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trimble by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Trimble by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 243,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 31.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.