International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 11,356 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10,049.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 189,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.84 and a 1 year high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

