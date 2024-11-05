International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $83.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

