International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,464,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 781.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after buying an additional 2,062,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,089,000 after buying an additional 1,026,374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,044,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,213,000 after buying an additional 711,785 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

