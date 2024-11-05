International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its stake in MINISO Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,950 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 804,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 645,722 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in MINISO Group by 129.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,137,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 640,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

MINISO Group stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.07%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

