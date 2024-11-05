International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Relx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Relx by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,284 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth $5,016,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

