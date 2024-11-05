International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,587 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 13,233.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,446,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $43,029,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,803,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,783.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $1,188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,312.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,601 shares of company stock worth $2,870,848 over the last three months. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $151.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.61.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

