International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $582.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

