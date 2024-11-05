International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.46 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 215.92 ($2.80). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 213.70 ($2.77), with a volume of 13,580,615 shares traded.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 508.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.