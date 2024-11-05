InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 248,050 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVT opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,011.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVT. Compass Point lifted their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

