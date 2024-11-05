Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,715 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 345,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 322,633 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

