Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stock Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.20% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth about $171,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

PCEF opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $767.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

