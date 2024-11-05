Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Lifted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

