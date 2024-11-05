iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3,513.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,617 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

