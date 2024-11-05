iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at $323,337,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,639,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after buying an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

