iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $138.81 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $142.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

