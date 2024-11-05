iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1,845.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,489,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 76,398 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 34,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,581,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

