iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 419,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

ISCG opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $50.46.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

