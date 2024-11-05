IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISO. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISO

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

IsoEnergy Company Profile

Shares of ISO opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.40.

(Get Free Report

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.