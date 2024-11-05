Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,411.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.3 %

Jabil stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

