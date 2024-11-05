JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 79.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.