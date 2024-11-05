JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.51). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 546,075 shares changing hands.

JKX Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.50. The firm has a market cap of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About JKX Oil & Gas

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

