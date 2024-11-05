Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.9% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $2,635,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.9% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,391,230.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $12,462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,854,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,391,230.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,396,270 shares of company stock worth $279,825,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $144.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.