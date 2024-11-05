JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.8% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $142.79 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

