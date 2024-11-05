JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $142.79 and a one year high of $226.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

