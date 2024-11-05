Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.74 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 78.80 ($1.02). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 79.70 ($1.03), with a volume of 449,319 shares trading hands.

JUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 91 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89.25 ($1.16).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.82 million, a PE ratio of -3,985.00 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £46,217.79 ($59,937.48). Company insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

