Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.