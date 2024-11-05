Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

KRP opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,076.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $96,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,508,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after acquiring an additional 260,332 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 899,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,118,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 64,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 440,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

