Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kitching Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.2 %

PHG stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

