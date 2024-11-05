Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,122,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

