Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $115.45 on Thursday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

