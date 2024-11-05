Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.48.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.36 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

