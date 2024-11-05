LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 5,533.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LCI Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

LCII stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

