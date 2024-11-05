Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

LEGN opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

