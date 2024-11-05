Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.35 and traded as high as $26.78. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 17,922 shares changing hands.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

