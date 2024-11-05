Leon Trefler Sells 8,288 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total transaction of $673,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,172.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $54,144.00.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Loop Capital raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pegasystems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Pegasystems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after buying an additional 283,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.